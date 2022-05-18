Nora Fatehi in Mugler ensemble perfects an all-black sporty look & goes chic with Tann-ed's hat; Yay or Nay?

Everything black is cool, always was, and will be! Although the season's fashion is busy influencing you to do away with this hue and go with ensembles that are brighter than the day, we'll never get over the classy things in life. When black is involved in your everyday style, just be certain that you've worked a faultless look, more like the chic kind.

We all know what it means to be a hot bun under the sun now and with the urge to be a regular at the gym, we could be an ensemble that honestly knows how to please. From the fit, and hue to the appeal. If you're the one who understands it's a pain because comfort comes second when you ought to work out in a maxi dress, we mean, is it even possible? That's when this athleisure wear can save the day or let's add the night for you.

Nora Fatehi is back to her bombshell routine. We've seen her style string in pretty organza dresses, coordinated skirt sets, sweatsuits, kurtas, and more. This too was just the feast we'd use when we're too couch potato-ish to go get some exercise done. Her latest monotone look was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in Mugler's sports bra with cut-out detailing. Designed with lycra, it also entailed a sheer tulle fabric attached to it along with the black hem.

This sleeveless number was clubbed with leggings. It stuck to her like a second skin, the technical jersey fabric came with gloss rendering and tulle panels. What do you do when you want to look extra and go on a cheat diet mode? You head out straight, grab a snack, go party, and head to the beach. Anything to bring the chill back in your lives.

Nora's look was accessorised with a very dramatic-looking El Gran hat from Tann-ed. Black gloves with embellishments were added and so what in the fabulous world of fashion is that eyewear? The 30-year-old's sunnies were sparkled up with silver sparkly studs placed in tassels. Christian Louboutin's stilettos were chosen to keep up with the black theme. And, girl, you had us at bangs, a super cute hairdo, and that glossy red pout.

