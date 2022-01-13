Nora Fatehi paints a wow picture in Anita Dongre's blue kurta suit and Fizzy Goblet's juttis: Yay or Nay?

Life can be a pretty party if you permit it to be. Going by the books, virtual events have seen a spike lately and minimalism is the style code that's currently on everyone's radar as it was in 2020. There are prime reasons for us to dress up and slay from intimate Haldi celebrations to pujas and engagement, it's pretty linear ethnic ensembles pop up first in our minds. While lehengas have been the giver of glamour, kurtas have the flair for blowing up the alluring quotient for good.

Not groundbreaking you say? Nothing really is until you pick the one that can make a cut. Here's one we think it's exceptionally elegant and nothing better than a mood-lifting gorgeous hue to keep you obsessed with this desi set. The 29-year-old diva, Nora Fatehi, was recently photographed in the city post her recovery from COVID-19. A bookmark-worthy kurta entered the chat: Anita Dongre's powder blue silk kurta came with prints and a very beautiful V-neckline that had it embroidered in white flowers and gold sequins and petal-like work.

The mid-length attire's neckline was fastened with a thread-like feature that bore a tie-up detail and a cute tassel as well. This three-quarter sleeve number had white polka dots placed on its ends. She wore this with straight-fit ivory pants that featured floral print everywhere. To match her outfit, the Kusu Kusu dancer opted for white embroidered juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Nora chose her signature hairstyle that had her tresses sit side-parted and straight. Her matte skin was as lovely as her pinkish-peach lipstick, groomed eyebrows, a tinge of black eyeliner, mascara, and a swipe of blush and eyeshadow.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 8 divas who proved sleek buns look incredibly pleasing with gajras