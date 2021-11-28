Nora Fatehi in a pink kurta set & Chanel's white bag shows how to serve a winsome jet set look: Yay or Nay?

With celebrations and our urge to travel looming, hoarding our cupboards with everything beautiful seems like the need of the hour. Call in pretty hues and get ready to illustrate how big of a best-dressed diva you can be. Do you want to know how to achieve this? Three cheers for the ever-classic kurta suits that never seem to graduate from the fashion arena.

Lucky for us, we can embrace ethnic outfits in the name of so many patterns and fabrics, you'll never see a shortage. Here's a set that looks remarkably gorgeous and can be your glam-buddy through more seasons than one. The Canadian starlet, Nora Fatehi has been quite the busy bee taking flights every other day, and strutting out in desi ensembles has been her recent norm. Something we love and have bookmarked for desi outfits has always been the statement-makers. She picked out a crepe pink chiffon kurta which featured multi-coloured intricate floral embroidery and was bedecked with sparkly embellishments like beads and sequins. The midi-length kurta also had a tie-up detail attached to the mini V-neckline.

The three-quartered sleeve number was teamed with matching pink palazzo pants that touched her feet. She further added more pink with rouge-hued pointed-toe pumps. Accessories such as a single chain with blue pendant and white Chanel mini flap bag costs approximately Rs. 3 Lakh complemented her airport look. She masked up with a satin white mask and had tresses left open to part it sideways. Nora’s skin was painted matte, eyelids enhanced with neatly done eyeliner, and eyebrows filled-in and eyelashes beautified.

Would you love to re-create this look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: Divas who showed us how to welcome glitter season with eye makeup looks