Nora Fatehi proved tis' the season of all things glam in Hervé Léger's fringe dress: Yay or Nay?

Fringe ensembles didn't wait for 2021 to shine all-out and make themselves visible. It's always been a vocal and a fabulous part of the fashion arena and fans of outfits like us are bumping into more options and we're so loving it. Looks like the one that knows how to steal every other trend's thunder, let's see why the hype seems to have reached sky-high limits. Well, it's large because of actresses like Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and the latest entrant to join the game of glamour was Shanaya Kapoor.

Nora has taken this a little seriously and isn't ready for separation from fringe outfits. Here's the proof we were served with yesterday and girl, look at her giving us major party goals to meet. Not every party outfit you meet needs to be in red, black, and classic white. The Canadian stunner turned to blue to make a splash and we're pleased for the millionth time because we don't see a miss here. She picked out an ensemble from designer Hervé Peugnet French fashion house. Strikes a bell? Shanaya wore a blue fringe dress from the same brand a few weeks ago.

The strappy dress in pigeon hue featured a deep neckline and had an overlap that highlighted the draped aesthetic present on the dress. Fringes were placed in such a manner that they could naturally create slits whether at the front or side. To accessorise it up, the Kusu Kusu dancer wore gold bracelets, gold hoop earrings, and cuff-like rings. Nora sealed her OOTD with strappy gold heels. Her hair looked princess-like with waves so stunning and she opted for her go-to matte makeup and black eyeliner.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

