Nora Fatehi is radiant in a yellow embroidered kurta while carrying Chanel’s EXPENSIVE flap bag: Yay or Nay?

Looks like Nora Fatehi is really having her moment. She has established by now that she is already a stunner blessed with good looks and impeccable dancing skills. Someone brave and bold enough to hold on to her choices and show the world that dreams can come true if you hold on to them. Nora never shies away from her bold choices that were clearly evident when she turned muse for Abu Sandeep for her latest photoshoot.

The 29-year-old has left the Internet ablaze with her latest song 'Kusu Kusu' from Satyameva Jayate 2. Her latest outing has garnered a lot of views and has gone viral on social media. While she totally looks like a bombshell in this song, she often chooses to dress down for her day out in the town. A few days ago, she donned a green embroidered kurta with palazzo pants that looked quite lovely on her. And today, she looked radiant in a long yellow cotton embroidered kurta that she teamed with white straight-cut pants. The kurta featured intricate floral embroidery in white along the neckline, the three-quartered sleeves and also along the hem. The neckline also featured tie-up details with tassels at the ends.

Nora wore a pair of white mirror work juttis to go with her ethnic attire. But what caught our eyes was her expensive Chanel's white mini flap bag with gold chain sling that costs nearly Rs. 3 L. Parting her hair sideways in waves, she kept her makeup minimal with a fresh base, falsies, sleek liner and soft pink lips.

What are your thoughts about her look? Tell us in the comments.

