Nora Fatehi radiates blue elegance in Hervé Léger's co ord skirt set: Yay or Nay?

Not everybody sees a green light placed on bright-hued outfits. These might intimidate you unlike the classic fashion players, we deem as white and black. But, with a colour as jazzy as blue you needn't be apprehensive of what magic it can create for you. A co-ord combo is something you can be thankful for if you're a first-timer at trying out something that isn't your everyday forte.

We’d plucked something that’s probably a little too modish and definitely sexy but let this show you the kind of outfit we live for. With Nora Fatehi churning out colourful looks every other day, be sure only standout references will come your way. We knew the sky looked upon the Canadian-style queen in envy after all she glowed brighter. Set your eyesight on blue like the ‘Kusu Kusu’ dancer did yesterday.

Maneka Harisinghani picked out a Hervé Léger co-ordinated set designed with puckered stitch. This featured a top with square-neck and mutton sleeves that ended with ruffled cuffs. This body-hugging ensemble hugged her curvy figure in the chicest way out. Nora’s crop top was enviably combined with a matching pencil skirt that entailed a side thigh-high slit and ended with a ruffled hemline.

Too stunning a look as this OOTD deserved to have it sealed with minimal accessories and therefore, Maneka put the final touches of glamour with earrings and pointed-toe sparkly pumps. Her side-parted tresses cascaded into textured waves emanating a very Disney princess vibe and so did the matte makeup complement impeccably with cheeks swept pretty with blush, eyebrows drawn, and lips all pink.

