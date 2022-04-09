Nora Fatehi resembles a Barbie in a blush pink tulle dress by Gauri & Nainika; YAY or NAY?

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is known to wear clothing that helps her flaunt her toned body and impeccable sense of style. She took the media and her fans by storm yet again as she set our social media feeds on fire in a blush pink tulle dress.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off.

She managed to set our hearts on fire as she stepped out for the promotion and launch of the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors in a blush pink midi dress by the designer duo, Gauri & Nainika. The pretty polka printed dress gave major summer wear goals. The outfit came adorned with black polka dots all over and featured a one-shoulder neckline with gathered details, a cinched waistline, ruffles on the hem, waist and neck, and layers of tulle that gave us all the Barbie vibes.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Dance Meri Rani girl accessorised her pretty dress with minimal jewellery that maintained the elegance of the outfit. She opted for statement pearl studs and rings. She sealed her look with strappy pink heels and a Christian Dior white top handle textured bag.

Nora left her tresses open in soft waves with a side parting. For her makeup, she chose a subtle smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, dewy base, blushed cheeks and a blush pink lip shade.

What do you think of Nora Fatehi’s blush pink dress? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

