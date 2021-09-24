Nora Fatehi to Rihanna: Celebs who ROCKED leopard print outfits with style

Fashion has become an integral part of society which continues to evolve with time. It has transitioned from one decade to another boasting of creativity. But that doesn't mean we can't take inspiration from the bygone years. And that is why we are taking a trip to the 80s and 90s to borrow their style and rock them in this Millenium. And the new fad that everyone is currently raving about is definitely the leopard print.

It's no secret we look up to Hollywood celebs for trending styles. No sooner than that, our Bolly celebs are catching up to them. From Kim Kardashian, Rihanna to and almost everybody is sporting the leopard print effortlessly and with swag. They are unique and eye-catching. No matter what, they stand out from the rest. Let's not waste any more minutes and take a look at them.

Nora Fatehi

Nora is officially the queen of animal print dresses. From pantsuits to bikinis, she has a leopard print dress in every size. She bought this leopard print midi dress from designer Roberto Cavalli. The flowy dress bore a knotted detail at the neck and was buckled with a leather belt at the waist that added power to the outfit. Chunky gold earrings, stacked rings, a sleek eyeliner with nude lips, she looked fierce.

Malaika Arora

The fitness freak and fashionista has always left us impressed with her sartorial choices. Malaika looks sizzling in a bodycon leopard print gown by Naeem Khan. The halter-neck dress flaunts her curves right. A pair of statement earrings matching the outfit, poker-straight hair, flawless base, bronzy eyeshadow and nude lip added the extra oomph to the look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline also sported the leopard print but as a blazer. She teamed it with black fitted pants. The Dolce and Gabbana blazer added an effortless style to the ensemble that she styled with a black bralette and black pumps. Hair tied neatly, minimal makeup with well-defined eyes and glossy nude lips made her look chic and classy.

Ranveer Singh

You can always rely on Baba to take any given trend a notch higher that can shock or surprise us to our very core. Trust me when I say, there is seldom any man in Bollywood who has experimented with daring outfits. For an event, Ranveer went all out with a leopard print suit. The suit by designer Varoin Marwah featured two different leopard prints. His shirt bore a magnified black and white animal print while the blazer and the trousers were all basking in gold. He teamed it with a pair of metallic gold shoes, a gold chain and square sunnies.

Rihanna

Rihanna is no stranger to bold outfits. The singer and businesswoman stunned everyone in a leopard print dress by Saint Laurent. The one-shoulder outfit featured a keyhole neckline. The dress had kind of a metallic texture that was defining the outfit. She wore a pair of baggy leather boots which was complimenting to the look. Messy curls, copper and brown lipstick completed her glam.

Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have always flaunted their love for the animal print on social media. In this picture, Kylie's body-hugging leopard print maxi dress with a low-cut cowl neckline flaunts her hourglass figure beautifully. Bronze makeup, nude lips with mascara-laden eyelashes and the natural sunlight looks gorgeous on her.

We can't wait to try the leopard print but whose outfit did you like best? Tell us in the comments.

