Nora Fatehi ROCKS two neutral looks a casual & a cut-out dress and we can't keep up: Yay or Nay?

Nora Fatehi is clearly on a mission to send her fans in frenzy. The dancer-turned-actress has turned our fashion muse with her stunning sense of style and killer hot looks. Although she has already floored us with her sultry dance moves in the movies, she isn’t taking a break to enamour us with her off-duty looks either. Known not to shy away from flaunting her hourglass figure, Nora has knocked us out with her sensuous style code yet again.

Yesterday, Nora went for a spin around the town in all-out casuals. The ‘Dilbar’ star stepped out in neutral shade clothes and yet managed to slay this look as well. The dancer wore a taupe coloured crop featuring a cut-out neckline. For this athleisure look, she paired her top with grey joggers and white sneakers. For her subtle glam look, she opted for a sleek eyeliner paired with falsies, filled-in brows, pink lips with a hint of blush on the cheeks. She accessorized with hoop earrings and did a half ponytail. But the eye-catcher was her favourite arm candy, the Louis Vuitton On the Go tote bag that she absolutely adores.

Thursdays are pretty boring, right? Not for Nora. She stepped out on the streets in a way you could never imagine. Wearing a white cut out dress that bore a plunging neckline, she was surely a traffic stopper. The midi dress had a knee-high slit and it was hugging her curves in all the right places. The sexy number also had a ring detail in the middle. With gold studs and white pumps, she rounded off her sensual look. Leaving her wavy tresses at the front, she upped her glam quotient with a copper-brown eyeshadow and pink lips.

Which look did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

