Nora Fatehi rocks the winter girl look as she steps out in a turtleneck bodycon dress; YAY or NAY?

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is known to wear clothing that helps her flaunt her toned body. She took the streets of Mumbai by storm yet again as she was seen flaunting her body in a white turtleneck bodycon dress that made for a glamorous daytime winter wear.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. Her toned figure deserves to be flaunted and hence, she undoubtedly looks the best in body hugging outfits.

She managed to set our hearts on fire with her OOTD today. She stepped out in a white midi dress that hugged her at all the right places. The ribbed dress gave major winter fashion goals and set Nora apart in a crowd like always. While the outfit was sleeveless, it featured a gathered turtleneck to keep the neck warm, making it perfect for those pleasant days.

We all know Nora loves her luxury bags and she didn’t disappoint us this time either. The Kusu-Kusu girl sealed the attire with a chic Dior bag in the shade of rusty pink. She opted for nude pointed-toe heels and dainty hoop earrings to complete her look.

Nora kept her makeup simple with a dewy base, mascara laden lashes, kajal, blushy cheeks and a natural pink lipstick. She left her voluminous tresses open in a side parting.

Did you like Nora’s turtleneck bodycon? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

