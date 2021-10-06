Nora Fatehi in Ruwaa’s kurta set showed us what a desi dream outfit should look like; Yay or Nay?

It's not an everyday thing for one to make an angelic statement with the perfect ensemble. As we continue to look for possibilities that seem promising enough, here's Nora Fatehi who showed how to lean on an ethnic avatar. The desi style queen mode in her has come alive yet again in this kurta set painted pretty in a muted earth tone.

How ready are you to fake smiles at people at weddings or pujas? At least for the sake of dressing up, you can drop by at these functions, we’re hoping you’ve got jabbed twice. So, as you prep to say hello, make it a happy show for you. You’ve leaned a little too much to saris, kurtas, and lehengas we’re sure but does it ever get old? The love only shoots up sky-high with each passing day ensuring you don’t push these to your backseat.

Maneka Harisinghani styled the exceptional dancer in Ruwaa’s cotton kurta set from the Junainah collection. This entailed a Nadira kurta that was intricately designed with floral embroidery further accentuated with beadwork. This 3/4th sleeved number also came with a broad border placed at the hemline and was teamed with matching pants. A dupatta was placed elegantly around the diva’s shoulder that cascaded to cover her arms with only the peak of her palms visible. Need one? It’s priced at Rs. 12,500.

As nothing dims the elegance of this sartorial deal, she chose to accessorise only with fingerings from the Abhilasha. Nora’s makeup and hairdo enhanced the overall look for Nora. Matte skin, glossy pink pout, eyelash falsies, natural-looking eye makeup done with a soft hue, highlighted cheekbones, and side-parted hair that was left open tied up her desi look.

Is this ethnic look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to say picture ready in white outfits