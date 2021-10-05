Nora Fatehi seamlessly goes from trendy to desi kudi all in a day's time: Yay or Nay?

Can you rock both ethnic and western looks? Not everyone can. However, many Bollywood celebs can prove it wrong. They can look amazing in everything they wear. Our recent sensation, the dancer-cum actress is one of them. Nora Fatehi looks fabulous in every look. She has adopted the Indian culture with grace and dignity.

Nora donned two looks and both are totally different from each other. First, is her athleisure look as she came out after her workout. She wore a pink sports bra with grey biker shorts and a black track jacket over it. She also carried her Louis Vuitton backpack in her hand as she walked out on the streets. Her sporty look was complete with her grey sports shoes. Nora went all neutral with no makeup and naturally wavy hair left open.

The Bhuj actress looked like a desi-girl in a blue suit set. She wore a light blue kurta with white Lakhnavi work and matching palazzo pants. Nora styled her suit with white coloured heels and carried a beige sling bag with a gold chain. She kept it neutral with small stud earrings. Her makeup look was with mascara, blush cheeks, and pink lips. Her wavy hair open to one side looked gorgeous with her outfit.

Nora knows how to dress according to her needs. She can take any look from simple to glam. She definitely made our heads turn with her style.

