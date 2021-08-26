Nora Fatehi sets our feeds on fire in a checked crop top and pant set; YAY or NAY?

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is known to wear clothing that helps her flaunt her toned body. She took the internet by storm yet again as she was seen flaunting her body and toned midriff in an edgy co-ord set that was all things trendy and glamorous.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has worn the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. Her toned figure deserves to be flaunted and hence, she undoubtedly looks the best in body hugging outfits.

She managed to set the internet and our hearts on fire, again after she shared pictures from a stunning photoshoot on her Instagram. She even put up a sassy caption that portrayed the fact that she is winning in every aspect.

She wore a co-ord check printed ensemble from the label, Valenti. The set comprised a black and white check printed top that featured a scooped neckline, cropped hem that flaunted her curves, and knit details. She teamed the crop top with matching high-waisted straight fit pants. The Dilbar girl further coordinated her outfit with a check printed jacket decked in gold patterned buttons, button-up cuffs, and billowy sleeves. She wore the tailored number with an open front.

Styled by Chandini Whabi, she sealed the look with a layered gold choker necklace, statement rings, and patterned hoop earrings from Givenchy that added an extra dose of glam. She also opted for black strappy stilettos from Ego.

The Bhuj actress amplified the attire by leaving her luscious locks open, in a side parting, and styling them in well-defined curls. For her makeup, she chose a bold red lip shade, subtle nude shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sharp contour, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and defined eyebrows.

Did you like Nora’s checked co-ord set? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

