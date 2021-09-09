Nora Fatehi is sheer grace and poise in this Ivory Anarkali by Rohit Bal

Nora Fatehi is a true self-made star. The Moroccan beauty has already found a footing in the film industry and now she is out to conquer the world of fashion as well. From posing in sensuous silhouettes (and making our hearts race) to experimenting with traditional wear, she never fails to live up to our expectations. The Dilbar dancer has been dropping bombs on her Instagram handle and this latest one is proof.

Nora is seen donning a full white attire from Rohit Bal's label. The off white georgette anarkali was paired with an ivory dupatta. It featured a deep plunging neckline whereas the sleeves of the attire were ruched. We must take notes on how frequently she changes from one outfit to another and is totally killing it.

The Bhuj actor decided to keep her wavy tresses open. She wore silver rings by Kavipushp and Amrapali jewels. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora opted for dewy makeup with blushed cheeks and nude lips. To contrast with the all-white attire, she focused on her eyes and chose for a light smokey eye look and filled-in brows. Generous amounts of mascara completed her look. She ditched earrings and let her eyes do all the talking. She even captioned this picture in reference to her eyes.

Nora looked like an angel from heaven in this plain and simple attire that is unlike her. We are in love with this effortless and uncomplicated look.

What do you think?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut channels her inner Thalaivii looking regal in brown Sabyasachi saree; Yay or Nay?