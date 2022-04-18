Nora Fatehi shows blush pink is the hot hue of the season as a jet-setter in a kurta set: Yay or Nay?

Kurtas are definitely the ones to watch and to be kept on heavy rotation with summer wedding celebrations hitting up time and again. Some of us simply use kurtas as a plan B when we think a select few lehengas won't do the cut. If there's anybody who's going to make kurtas look prettier at all times, it has to be Nora Fatehi. She knows how to go to town with styling these upright and classy, it's truly her jam.

The Kusu Kusu dancer shined again as a numero uno desi fashionista as she was spotted at the airport. Her blush pink kurta set was curated with cotton silk that's undeniably suitable for comfortable travelling and the one you'd say a look done right for an intimate engagement celebration. Pastels are sucking up all the spotlight this season and what better than this midi kurta to make a statement? This attire with a close-neck also had a tasseled-tie-up detail placed close to it. It was all about gorgeous embroidery, all done in a white thread that was extended to the hems including that of her sleeves.

This was teamed with a dupatta that was wholly embroidered and featured white tassels at the borders. This combo was put together with straight-fit pants. Nora accessorised her ethnic look with white embroidered juttis and a white quilted sling bag with a chain strap. She chose her signature favourite, matte makeup that had lipstick, blush, mascara, eyebrows, and a subtle eyeliner is drawn. The Canadian girl styled her poky-straight hair with a side partition.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the past week