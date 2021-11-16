Nora Fatehi shows how to be a diva all day in Monisha Jaising's lehenga set & floral kurta suit: Yay or Nay?

Not all wedding guests' outfit dreams are built on sarees. It's truly a magical number but some lehengas and kurtas can look so in 2021 as well. Say goodbye to the tradition of picking out red and white ensembles and go for something that can make you play up the glam in something as bright as tangerine that’s best for a wedding and a floral kurta set that’s apt for pre wedding celebrations.

Tried these already? With the one that Nora Fatehi wore recently, you'll replay your fondness for these ethnic outfits. The ‘Kusu Kusu’ dancer has been the rage not just for her style but also for her megawatt smile which is often projected and now her belly dance has left netizens in awe.

Is that all? The Canadian-born star is pushing boundaries one day at a time and here are her two recent looks that prove glamour exists in abundance. These desi looks prove she absolutely swears by the maxim, “Dil Hai Hindustani”. First, let’s look at what can deck you up as a shaadi attendee. Her go-to stylist, Maneka Harisinghani picked out a tangerine garden lehenga set from the Mumbai-based deft designer Monisha Jaising. This Rs 135,999 worth combo featured a cropped blouse which was heavily adorned with jewel-toned stones and beads. All of its beauty was impossible to deny with the orange netted fabric lehenga which put layers of tulle together. It dazzled with embellishments and looked a little too gorgeous with colourful embroidery that was woven into motifs of flowers and butterflies.

We couldn’t help but admire the prettiness of the sheer dupatta that matched with the skirt that bore a zari waistband. Placed in a low-waist manner, it showed off her midriff and was locked up with a ring and sparkly earrings. To glam it all up, monochromatic makeup from eyelids, cheeks, and lips, we see everything orange. And, her side-parted tresses were left open into waves that cascaded flawlessly.

The airport was no boring place today for the Paparazzi with Nora travelling away looking absolutely beautiful in a floral printed kurta suit. This is simple yet good enough to make you stand out in elegance. She chose a knee-length kurta that had it all soaked in shades of red, pink, orange, white, and green. This 3/4th sleeved attire was clubbed with pants that bore multi-coloured horizontal stripes. Her dupatta matched well and had cute pink tassels attached to the hems. Nora sealed off her desi look with pointed-toe pink pumps and a mini brown Kelly Séllier bag from Hermès. Her side-swept tresses, fresh face, pink pout, volumized eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and studded earrings sure made us start our day on a happy and warm note.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved nothing says incredible as easy as shirts