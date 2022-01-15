Nora Fatehi shows us how to do airport fashion right in a violet co-ord set; YAY or NAY?

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is known to wear clothing that helps her flaunt her toned body. She took the media and her fans by storm yet again as she was seen rocking a winter look in a violet co-ord set that made for a comfy yet chic airport wear.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. Her toned figure deserves to be flaunted and the actress never misses an opportunity to do so.

She had us floored with her attire yet again as she stepped out in a comfortable yet classy airport look. The Kusu Kusu girl was seen dressed in a violet co-ord set from the shelves of designer Nikita Mhaisalkar. The coordinated set featured high-waisted shorts with a front knot detail and a matching long trench coat that reached her knees. The coat was layered over a black turtleneck that was neatly tucked into the shorts that were loosely tied in the front.

Styled by Meagan Concessio aka Spacemuffin, the Dilbar girl sealed the attire with sheer black stockings to keep her warm and chic that were teamed with black pointed-toe heels from Christain Louboutin. For her accessories, she opted for oversized square sunglasses that perfectly framed her face, dainty gold earrings, a delicate pendant and an evil eye fingering. She added a contrasting touch to her attire by carrying a neon pink Hermes Kelly bag.

Since the oversized shades covered most of Nora’s face we only got a look at her neutral-toned lipstick with a dewy base and a pinch of highlighter. She left her tresses open and donned voluminous waves that loosely fell over her chest.

Did you like Nora’s violet co-ord set set? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

