Nora Fatehi shows us how to do street style right in an earthy toned co-ord set; YAY or NAY?

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is known to wear clothing that helps her flaunt her toned body. She took the media and her fans by storm yet again as she was seen rocking a street style look in an earthy-toned co-ord set that made for a comfy yet chic airport wear.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. Her toned figure deserves to be flaunted and the actress never misses an opportunity to do so.

She had us floored with her attire yet again as she stepped out in a comfortable yet classy street style look. The Kusu-Kusu girl teamed her brown jogger pants with a black tube top that featured thin straps. The top helped flaunt her toned midriff and added on to the glam factor of the attire. Nora further elevated the look by loosely layering her crop top with a brown hooded jacket that was the same shade as the jogger pants. This outfit is perfect for Mumbai winters which has a pleasant atmosphere, and is neither too hot nor too cold.

The Dilbar girl sealed the attire with sporty black sneakers, a black crossbody bag and a black mask - all of which perfectly matched the crop top and complemented the entire look. She maintained the sportiness of the look by not overdoing it with accessories and simply wore a dainty silver chain with an indigo stone as a pendant and classic diamond studs.

Although most of her face was covered with a mask, Nora’s eye makeup added a dose of sultriness to the look. She went for a thick line of blue kajal on her waterline, mascara-laden lashes, a thin layer of black eyeliner, a subtle shimmery eyeshadow and filled-in brows. She left her tresses open and donned voluminous curls that loosely fell over her chest.

Did you like Nora’s joggers and jacket set? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

