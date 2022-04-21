Nora Fatehi shows us how to do summer fashion right in a mint green midi dress; YAY or NAY?

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is known to wear clothing that helps her flaunt her toned body. She took our Instagram feeds by storm yet again as she was seen flaunting her body in a peach midi dress that made for a glamorous daytime winter wear.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. Her toned figure deserves to be flaunted and hence, she undoubtedly looks the best in body hugging outfits.

She managed to set our hearts on fire as she stepped out in a midi dress and headed to the airport. She wore a mint green dress from the shelves of the clothing label Alice McCall worth ₹32,924 (USD 430). The sleeveless midi dress featured embossed gold button-up details on the front, a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's curves, a flared hem with a front slit, patch pockets, chunky gold chain-link embellishments on the plunging square neckline and waist, and a fitted waist.

Nora styled the mint green dress with minimal accessories, allowing her ensemble to be the highlight. She simply wore a pair of patterned gold earrings and chose a textured white mini top handle bag. She sealed the look with pointed white high heels from Christian Louboutin.

She left her locks open in soft curls with a side parting and kept her makeup simple with a blush pink lip shade, sleek winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes and subtle eye shadow.

What do you think of Nora Fatehi’s look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

