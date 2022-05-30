Nora Fatehi in a strapless thigh-high slit gown calls it a blue glam day in style; Yay or Nay?

We're not certain that we've read your minds but here's a gown to get your party glam started. Parties come and go, do your dresses leave your closet's sight? No, only if you don't leave these at random spots. Well, the bottom line is? Make wise sartorial investments. Like a dress that can be worn and never forgotten about just like Nora Fatehi's latest fashion episode.

Our everyday hellos are no more restricted to that of our folks around, there's much focus unsurprisingly on ensembles too. So, here's something we found and couldn't move ahead with our day without bringing this style inspiration to your notice. Take a look at what the dancer wore as her OOTD.

Nora loves a body-hugging and slit dress, so we do. Every fashionista around us is taking colours out for a spin and the obsession with royal blue has seen a rise, a little too much now that we're looking at something so spiced up as this monochrome look. The 30-year-old was spotted outside a shoot location in a strapless velvet gown with a scooped neckline that had a pointed cone-like V edges and a thigh-high slit. The soft ruched detailing and the mini trail on the floor are worth a mention.

The stunning girl got onboard with Victorian glamour in full majestic force. Look at her accessories for proof. Her gloves matched with her ensemble and were further styled with studded three-tiered studded necklace, earrings, stacked bangles, rings, and pointed-toe crystal-embellished pumps.

Nora Fatehi's high ponytail was styled into waves and two tendrils framed her face. Her pink matte makeup includes lipstick and blush. Her mascara-laden eyelashes and a winged eyeliner wrapped her full-on-oomph look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

