Nora Fatehi takes to the streets in UBER COOL athleisure & Louis Vuitton backpack: Yay or Nay?

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has yet again lightened up the streets in her athleisure outfit. No one beat her style that is guaranteed. While she has garnered a huge fan following over the years with her incredible dance skills and killer hot looks, Nora has also floored us with impeccable style. While her Gram is filled with sultry snaps from her photoshoots, her off-duty looks are no less gorgeous either.

Nora was again snapped by the shutterbugs and needless to say, she looked her coolest best. Even when she isn't dressed to impress, she manages to grab our attention nevertheless. Today, Nora was spotted coming outside of a dance studio in her athleisure outfit. Her uber-cool ensemble included a white cropped jacket and tiny shorts. Underneath that, she wore an icy blue tank top. Keeping it casual and simple, she teamed her outfit with a pair of grey sneakers. And she didn't forget her favourite Louis Vuitton Monogram backpack that hung loosely on her shoulders.

As flawless as ever, Nora kept her long tresses open and opted for a neutral-toned makeup Her perfectly curled lashes were loaded with generous amounts of mascara. Filled-in brows, soft pink eyeshadow and peachy lips completed her look for the day. Pearl studs and a diamond ring took care of her accessories. Her half-zipped jacket oozed comfort and style all the same.

Nora pleasantly obliged for photographs and waved at the paps. She was all smiles as she got into her car.

