Nora Fatehi in a thigh-high slit bodycon dress put us on a citrusy crush frenzy; Yay or Nay?

The truth of the matter is that summer lives for colours and vice versa are something we will keep chanting until the monsoons give a hint of its entry. With the warm weather looking nice upon us, flattering dresses and fabulous hues are our firm favourites. Whatever your views on black ensembles that are ever the hot mood in fashion but a little less summer-friendly, you can't deny how attention-grabbing an orange, yellow, red, or hot pink can look right now.

Put the non-trending hues on mute and let us get orange to race to the top, sounds good? We've got you a helping hand and it's the winning kind. Canadian actress and dancing queen, Nora Fatehi was spotted outside a shoot location in Mumbai and it was indeed a vibrant afternoon for us. The 30-year-old embraced both chic and comfort clad in a bodycon dress, one of her most picked outfits, she returned to it, and how sultry!

This halter-neck ensemble with a back tie-up also featured a ruched detailing on the side which also brought the thigh-high slit under the spotlight. This maxi dress can be best paired with gold accessories as seen here. Definitely the scene-stealing combo, the Kusu Kusu girl rocked a single necklace, mini earrings, three bracelets and pointed-toe slingback metallic pumps.

While the eye-popping hue did much of the magic of making us stop and gaze at it, her glam too in a very minimal way had us taking notes. Matte skin, eyes defined, and a peach pout. Her hair was done in waves with a side partition and was left down.

