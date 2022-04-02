Nora Fatehi in a thigh-high slit dress proves flower power is the mood of the season: Yay or Nay?

Finding comfort and elegance in ensembles is an everyday duty we undertake religiously. As spring makes it to the final phase, it's all about dresses that make you sweat less and shine more. We're here to accept that we won't edge into flirting with vibrant hues but black is a favourite we can't look away from. Curious about what's in store for your eyes for the day? A maxi dress that will put all your search of finding a gorgeous dress to rest.

To play by the rules of fashion is to swear by the prettiness of floral this season. But, who said only prints are to be embraced? Wear it your way to prove there's no right or wrong way to pull off a look. Nora Fatehi's latest find is the one high on charm, best brunch fit and we're here for the burst of colours and designs. The Kusu Kusu dancer opted for an A-line black dress that bore short sleeves curated with sheer fabric and a thigh-high slit which made us catch sight of her toned leg. Her close-neck maxi dress had floral embroidery done all over which gathered up colourful beads and sequins together.

To keep her ensemble intact and glamourous, she chose black pointed-toe pumps and Gucci's black belt with gold buckle to cinch her waist tight. The 30-year-old's look for a show was completed with side-parted hairdo and had her face blushed up with pink monochrome matte makeup.

