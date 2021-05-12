Nora Fatehi turns up the temperature in a sequinned Naeem Khan pantsuit: Yay or Nay?

Think oomph, Think Nora Fatehi in a pantsuit. Get ready to play dress up!

Suit up, the Nora Fatehi way.

Is there anything this diva cannot do? One would agree that her acting, dancing, and fashion game is too good to be unseen. If you’re a fashion enthusiast, we hope all her ensembles are on your radar already. Because we all know she’s always got something up her sleeve. She loves to experiment with myriad styles like sarees, bodycon, activewear, maxi dresses, and many others. Check out her Instagram for proof!

Her latest picture features her in the aqua blue-sequin pantsuit designed by Naeem Khan. Never say no to pantsuits, come rain or shine. They can accentuate your body while also making you look professional and gorgeous. Let us get into the details and learn how to raise your styling quotient with everything power dressing.

This broad collared and vibrant pantsuit bore art deco-inspired patterns. Also, detailed with a plunging v-neckline and scalloped cuts on the hemline. Fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani paired this number with a black bustier top from Pilar Del Campo.

To further deck it all up, accessories such as silver-studded danglers and the swanky-looking ring from Vandals and Mahesh Notandass added some sparkling moments. Nora Fatehi leaves no heads unturned every time she steps out. Here she’s doing it yet again with her makeup and hair. Makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant and hairstylist Sanky Evrus played it soft and divine-like. Her eyes beautifully tight lined with Kohl, peach-coloured lips, and eyelids smeared in golden and peach hues. The hair added some sultry-ness as it was messy and wet textured.

Do you like this pantsuit that's perfect for virtual parties? Yay or Nay? Drop your comments and let us know.

Credits :TEJAS NERURKARR

