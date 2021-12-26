Nora Fatehi in Tutus Kurniati's off shoulder dress proved sequins are too lit to stop trending: Yay or Nay?

The party isn't over yet. Do we have your attention now? And, if you're especially the one who's got almost no time to sit patiently through a hunt for the perfect NYE dress, here we are with an inspiration. You know we got your back with zillion references. And, with Nora Fatehi slipping into breath-taking avatars almost every day, we're sorted to build up a jaw-dropping wardrobe. The Dance Meri Rani star makes even her dance performances seem like a gorgeous show of outfits.

Recently for Kapil Sharma's show, the Canadian powerhouse of talent kept the stage as lit as possible as she shined so bright in a sequin outfit. Sequins have the power to make any moment glammed up, and this dress proves just that. Maneka Harisinghani styled Nora in Tutus Kurniati's off-shoulder dress that featured multi-coloured sequins that gave life to the pretty floral design. It also bore full sleeves, how accurate for parties in this season of unpredictable cold. The bodycon grey dress looked so amazingly glued to her figure, people who love to flaunt their curves, this is the goto hack. Nora pulls off co-ordinated sets, ribbed dresses, and so on multiple times that does the right job of enhancing her toned figure.

This midi dress isn't the one thing that got us in the mood to party, her pointed heels with a shimmery aesthetic, was quite the magical sight. To glow is to live, hence proved. Her rings and flower-shaped earrings from Jet Gems fed more dazzle to this look. Bright pink lipstick and neatly brushed tresses flavoured up her stupendous look.

Is this look a Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED dapper star of the week?