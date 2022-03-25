Nora Fatehi in a white halter neck top & ripped jeans made a case for an edgy summer look: Yay or Nay?

There's a wave of hot outfits taking over our wardrobes with the rise of summer. Without consciously being the style risk-taker, you'll see yourself reaching for crop tops, skirts, and denim dresses to name a few. The urge to hold on to anything less cuter, peppier, and spiffier is successfully washed off our minds and if you too are all-in with letting nothing but dashing looks fill your phone galleries, we're definitely in this together as we bring to you a reference from a fashion junkie.

The sun can be sometimes beyond bearable but your outfit choices can walk in the right direction. Here's how to do it right. She's always dressed perfectly ensuring that she never allows for trends to slip off her eyes. On the latest show of what's hot and making rounds, we saw the Muqabla dancer in a casual look. Oh, it was neat too! She wore the white crop top that entailed a halter-neck and three cut-out details placed ultra-close.

Nora wore this tight-fitted top with high-waisted blue denim that bore ripped and mini distressed details. She had the hems of these skinny-fit jeans folded and she styled it all up with double transparent-strapped heels and studded earrings. Her sleek hair was placed in a side-swept pattern and her monotone pink makeup wasn't disturbed by sweat induced by the sun. Nothing like waterproof makeup!

