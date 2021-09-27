Nora Fatehi to Zendaya: 6 Times celebs looked FANTABULOUS rocking the midriff flossing trend

While the pandemic stricken world gave rise to many trends including sweatpants, corsets and neon hues, the one that was real, raw and risque was the midriff flossing style. Fashion influencers like Komal Pandey made it a huge hit among Indian Instagrammers while OG super models’ street style game made it world-famous. The delicate draping and wispy tie fastenings that are attached to a skirt, pants or a crop top give it a cut-out-detailing-like structure focusing on the midriff region of the body from where the name was derived. From Hollywood to Bollywood to South Indian stars, check out how celebrities have rocked the style in ultimate glam fashion.

Zendaya

The Dune star attended the AAA Arts Awards wearing a stunning Christopher Esber creation. The sophisticated black gown featured midriff flossing detail along with split puffy sleeves and boxy exterior pockets. Zendaya donned the trend even before it was famous, giving the fashion pundits a topic to focus on - Midriff flossing. She rounded off her edgy all-black look wearing black pumps and black-and-white drop earrings.

Kendall Jenner

The OG fashion model Kendall Jenner’s fashion game never fails to impress. She made our jaws drop in a hot pink number from Australian brand I Am Gia that gave midriff flossing a stamp of approval with its glamour aesthetics. Her whale tail pants bore rhinestone embellishments and the supermodel sealed her look with a sleek high ponytail and dewy makeup and lots of blush.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid’s style gave a fresh perspective that made us think midriff floss is a less harsh version of the exposed thong style. Her all-black outfit consisted of cool dual-toned blazers that bore dollar print, a high neck crop top and straight pants that featured thin string wrap-around detailing and peekaboo G-string straps. She accessorised it up with a multi-layered necklace, dark shades and carried a matching bag giving her dapper look a street core vibe.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is mostly the first one to pick risque trends and make them look casually cool. She totally slayed her dinner date look teaming her mom jeans, Gucci belt with a white halter neck crop top featuring midriff flossing details. She upped her style quotient with the trendy top and added some vibrancy to her classy look with a bright blue sling bag. Nora wore glam makeup, let her hair loose and completed her look with black peep-toe heels.

Vaani Kapoor

The Bell Bottom star has flaunted some daring fashion choices over the years. We can undoubtedly say this yellow sultry look is one of her best looks ever. Her pastel-hued number from Sincerely Ria consisted of a thigh-high slit form-fitted skirt and strapless tube top held together with the criss-cross fastening details in the midriff region. She opted for glam makeup featuring nude glossy lips, a lot of bronzers and shimmery eye makeup. Vaani Kapoor looked like a true diva in her ravishing yellow dress.

Raashii Khanna

South fame, Raashii Khanna’s name is climbing ladders in the fashion scale with her trendy and edgy choice of outfits. She flaunted her envious body wearing a chrome yellow midriff flossing bralette and white pants. Her halter neck crop top featured plunging neckline that amplified the spice level of her flirty look. She styled her blow-dried hair in a side-parted way, opted for matte mauve lip shade and glammed up with well-contoured cheeks and groomed eyebrows. The hoop earrings gelled well to her ‘less is more’ style and the diva totally stunned us with her trendy look.

What are your thoughts on the new trend of midriff flossing? Who do you think rocked the style better? Tell us in the comments below.

