Nora Fatehi's airport style is too luxe to handle with Fendi x SKIMS co ord set & Dior handbag: Yay or Nay?

The wait is almost over for fans of Fendi and Skims who eagerly awaited all these days for the massive launch of the collaboration that’s ready to drop tomorrow. You know your screen time from tomorrow will be solely dedicated to zooming into body-hugging leather dresses, bralettes, jumpsuits, swimsuits, mini dresses, and co-ord sets. Need a mini to peek into what we’re referring to? Thank Nora Fatehi for you might be the first to snag this white wonder.

Come winter, get ready to commit to the warmth of this monochrome outfit as donned by the gorgeous Canadian. With a deep sense of love for dancing and being the style queen every day, she knows how to set up an enviable look. For Nora, there’s nothing quite impressive as a well-fitted outfit that hugs her figure effortlessly right. The 29-year-old was photographed at the airport dressed in an embossed skirt set from the Fendi x SKIMS collaboration. Both the sleeveless top and the midi-length skirt had the logo prints of both the Italian fashion house and the California-based brand. The crop top also featured a knitted ribbed for that little cozy feel and the high-waisted skirt had a silver zipper detail at the back.

Nora styled her travel look with a mini Lady Dior handbag. The lotus pearlescent lambskin bag featured Cannage stitching and had charms attached to it. She didn’t stop at it for she added a luxe detail with a twill scarf that came in pink and white with Houndstooth print. Priced approximately at Rs. 3,18,352.65, this hand accessory looked the chicest when teamed with a white face mask, hoop earrings, pointed-toe pumps, and oversized sunnies. With side-swept tresses, matte makeup, peach lipstick, and groomed eyebrows, her look couldn’t get more classy than this.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

