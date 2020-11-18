Nora Fatehi's festive wardrobe is to die for and we have enough proof

Nora Fatehi steps up her fashion game as she looks gorgeous in three ethnic looks for Diwali. Check it out

Nora Fatehi has been the recent talk of the town and it's her fashionable looks that have our attention. No matter what the occasion and outfit, you can always count on her to look her glamorous best. While we've seen her in some of the most trendy outfits, she's taking her game to the next level by exploring her style horizons and diving into the pool of ethnic and traditional outfits. This festive season was a perfect time for her to experiment with her style and she served not one, not two but three stunning looks!

First up, she chose to go all out in an ivory lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress looked every bit resplendent as she took us back in time with the styling. She draped the dupatta over her shoulders to create a v-drape while accessorising her neck with a statement green choker. What stole the show was her impeccable makeup and side-parted curled up braid that was adorned with white floral gajra making it a perfect traditional look. She completed her Dhanteras outfit with a bindi making it for a jaw-dropping look!

Her Diwali portraits looked no less of an old painting as her velvet sharara bore a Mughal influence. The Ameeran outfit bore a red velvet sharara paired with a contrasting dupatta that stole the show. The yellow embroidered wonder was draped around her with layers of statement necklaces accessorised her look. With a glowy makeup and side-parted curls, the look definitely gave us major vintage vibes!

Lastly, she added that extra oomph with her glamorous looks as she chose for a gorgeous sequin saree by Faabiiana. The green nine-yard bore a gold scalloped hem all over as she loosely draped it over a strappy blouse. Layers of emerald green beaded necklace took the look a notch higher. Fatehi then opted for a neutral glam with bold eyeliner. Her long brunette mane played with the wind making it a stunning look!

What are your thoughts about Nora's style? Let us know in the comments section below.

