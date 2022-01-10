Nora Fatehi's leopard bodycon Yas Couture dress is the perfect fit for a jazzy date night with bae: Yay or Nay?

A workaholic in every sense, Nora Fatehi hasn't let anything hold her back. The 29-year-old actress who recently tested negative for Covid-19 is back to work with a bang. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actress took to her Instagram to share her recent work in a dress that we're eyeing for when we can go out next.

A fan of proper fits and outfits that show off her sculpted figure, Nora Fatehi struck a pose in a bodycon dress from Yas Couture. Nora's bodycon number featured leopard stripes in different bright and vibrant hues. The high-neck ensemble also featured full sleeves, making it the perfect snug fit for a winter evening.

The leggy lass was styled by ace celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani who ensured Nora's look was perfectly accessorised with a pair of maroon stiletto pumps, statement silver rings and understated earrings.

Nora's glam game was also on point. Side-parted hair styled into tight waves, perfectly contoured cheekbones, filled-in brows, highlighted cheeks and ruby red lips completed the star's makeup. Her nails too featured the perfect manicure in a lovely chocolate brown shade to compliment her outfit.

We loved how the outfit hugged Nora Fatehi's curves and enhanced them well. Her look is perfect for a jazzy yet intimate date night out with bae!

What are your thoughts on Nora's dress from Yas Couture? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

