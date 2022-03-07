Nora Fatehi's maroon strappy slip dress is the hot pick we all need for a date night: Yay or Nay?

If there's one thing that we fashionistas will collectively root for is to dress up as though life is a party every day. In the mood for a date night glam? Ah, how silly of us to ask you the most obvious. Who would ever buck a dress that takes almost no effort to make a statement? We won't let you be a part of that club but you'll definitely be riding the bombshell wave. Spiffier together? Yes, we said it.

With slip dresses in hand, there's almost no thought required on how to look well-dressed when on a date with bae. Since you're more than allowed to take the comfortably bold move, this sexy piece is the ensemble you so need. Nora Fatehi dressed up in a strappy maroon dress that entailed a cowl-neck and a thigh-high slit. The sultry season is here so what could be more fit than a very breathable fabric?

Curated with silk, the plunging neckline number brought with it lots of sheen and bore fabric buttons designed with the same fabric. These ran on a striking route as they started from a little below the armhole and ended above the slit detail. To complete her look, the 30-year-old chose a beachy touch with an oversized straw hat. Ah, ready for a beach-side date? Nora's wavy tresses were brushed into a side-partition, her eyelids had black eyeliner reigning, and she had a bright burst of bronzer spread all over the skin. She kept her accessories minimal with dainty earrings and a ring.



