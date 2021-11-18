Nora Fatehi's noteworthy pastel airport look put up a sparkling show with Prada's hobo bag: Yay or Nay?

Not all of the best looks were built with classic black and white. If you've knotted yourself up with this combo for the longest time, let's declare an official separation so you can seal a fashionable deal with the family of purple. Nora Fatehi is the reason we're in haste in discussing all things pretty. Meet the legendary hues also referred to as lavender and lilac your closet would love.

Stylish looks are being served to our screens by the Canadian starlet who's now reigning big in India with all of her prowess. Yesterday, as Nora returned to the Mumbai airport, the paparazzi caught a striking glimpse of her too good an outfit and the cutest arm candy that accompanied her look. Making strutting out look the chicest, she picked out a lilac ribbed crop top that featured a criss-cross tie-up detail and teamed this sleeveless number with high-waisted straight-cut lavender pants that’s ideal for travelling as it looks extremely comfortable. Look at how perfect it sat on her midriff and to sign it off, the 29-year-old chose deep purple peep-toe heels which had partially tinted straps.

Moving ahead from pastel power, Nora got us too close to something supremely mesmerising. A look that’s big on unicorn energy was elevated with a hobo bag we now love the most from Prada. The satin mini bag dazzled all the way with crystals. It had a zipper closure, a fabric strap, and a triangle logo which complemented the bag that’s great for when you want to travel easily.

Nora’s tresses remained open, and Nora had her skin painted with foundation, eyelashes amplified with eyelashes, eyebrows shaped and refined with an eyebrow pencil, and we noticed a slight tint of colour under her lower lashline. Want to make this look yours? We’ve decoded it for you to wear it all daytime from dates, shopping, and brunch.

Is this look a Yay or Nay?

