Nora Fatehi's strapless floral ruched maxi dress with a long train is perfect for mid-week brunch: Yay or Nay?

If there's one lady who's got the 'Moves like Jagger', it has to be Nora Fatehi. The actress who has made her mark with her moves has also managed to garner the interest of fashionistas and beauty experts. Nora has never hesitated from flaunting her slender hourglass figure in bodycon numbers, bodysuits, shorts and more. Her sense of style is unmatched and her collection of designer handbags is drool-worthy!

Yesterday, the Satyameva Jayate 2 actress who is all set to judge the new season of Dance Deewane Junior, stepped out in an outfit that's perfect for a summer brunch. The diva slipped into a strapless white ruched bodycon dress which featured floral prints in bright red and shades of pink scattered over it. The dress that hugged the 30-year-old dancing queen's slender frame ended well above her ankles and featured a floor-sweeping train in the same fabric.

The diva accessorised her look with a pair of statement bauble-style chandelier earrings and white pumps to match. Her brunette locks were styled to one side into perfect waves while her makeup was soft and subtle with filled-in brows, defined eyes, pink lips and perfectly flushed cheeks.

We loved Nora's look and think it's perfect to wear to a weekday or weekend brunch with the train if you're into dramatic looks and sans the train, if you're more fond of simple yet statement outfits.

