Nora Fatehi's white shirt and jeans look like a cool snatch with Dior's medium lady D-lite bag: Yay or Nay?

You don't need to be a fashion enthusiast to agree that a white shirt is the ride or die we all need. So crisp, timeless, massively versatile, and effortlessly comforting, your summer style will look cool with this one staple helping you curate a foolproof look time and again. A classic white shirt will look just as great with skirts and shorts as it will with trousers. If a shopping overhaul seems like a big mood for the day, here's a look you can help it come alive and get on a strolling spree.

It's almost every day you'd see Nora Fatehi dressed in body-hugging dresses but we now seem to be a fan of recent looks that broke the rut of dresses. The Canadian beauty donned up in a white shirt that looked as spotless as possible. She had the collared number's sleeves pulled up and the double pockets bore floral embellishments. Tucked-in right, the 30-year-old's high-waist blue denim pants were well put. She rolled its hem up for a cropped look as it ended above her ankles. There's always something to adore and lose our hearts to the Kusu Kusu dancer's roster of arm candies. If it's Prada's sparkly hobo bag today, tomorrow it's Louis Vuitton's backpack and yesterday it was a new little beauty complementing her day's outfit.

The medium lady D-lite bag from Christian Dior entails a blue toile de Jouy reverse motif, gold-finish metal charms and double handles. Nora made it look spiffier with white pointed-toe pumps and studded earrings. Side parted hairdo, an eyeliner, a peach matte pout, flushed cheeks and eyebrows drawn, here's how she rounded out her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

