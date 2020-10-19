Nushrratt Bharruchha shows the right way to rock salmon pants in style; Yay or Nay?

Nushrratt Bharuccha makes quite a trendy statement in a corset top and we have enough proof! Check it out

We love it when celebs play dress up, especially when they step out of their style boundaries and make the most of the current style trends. Over the years, we’ve seen Nushrratt Bharruchha make the most of her trendy attires and today she’s back at it again. In a few Exclusive shots shared with Pinkvilla, the actress looked no less of a ‘trendy babe’ in salmon pants.

Rocking the salmon pink striped trouser Nushrratt carried her feminine charm with utmost confidence. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actress styled her statement pants with an off-white corset top that hug her body like a glove while the dramatic puffy sleeves added that extra bit of oomph to the look! She topped the look off with high nude heels that added height to her petite frame. Minimalistic makeup with a flawless base a little definition around the eyes added more to the look. Open bouncy tresses complete her trendy ensemble while a pair of red sunnies added extra oomph to the look.

In the exclusive pictures, she is seen being her comfortable self and posing on a couch while the salmon pants and corset combo does make a statement!

Nushrratt will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang opposite Rajkumar Rao and In Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma.

Credits :pinkvilla

