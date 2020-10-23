Nushrratt Bharuccha looks RAVISHING in a green co ord set from her upcoming song’s shoot: Yay or Nay?

Nushrratt who has been busy with a shoot for a video in Rajasthan, wore a green co-ord set that showed off her curves. Take a closer look!

Nushrarratt Bharruccha has been upto a lot recently. The actress who is known to take risks when it comes to dressing up, has been serving quite a few looks off-late. The Chhalaang actress has not only left fans impressed with her acting abilities on screen, but has proved that she knows about dancing and fashion as well.

Keeping busy, the actress has been shooting for a video for the song Saiyaan Ji, with Honey Singh in Rajasthan. From the location on set, Nushrrat shared some sizzling pictures of herself in an all-new outfit. She picked out a silk crop top in a parrot green shade, that bore a mix of patterns and prints on it. Styled with a matching skirt that bore a thigh-high slit, she showed off her toned torso and legs.

Nushrratt accessorised this look with the current raging accessory trend - stacked up necklaces and matching golden hoops that made for a statement look. With her hair styled into voluminous curls in which she exuded confidence and sexiness, with the scenic backdrop behind her.

We think Nushrratt looked fabulous in the outfit that is not very easy to carry off. It also helped that she has a well-maintained frame!

Credits :pinkvilla

