Olivia Rodrigo stepped inside the White House in style as she owned the limelight in a plaid skirt suit

Olivia Rodrigo was photographed at the White House in a plaid set on July 14, 2021. Read to know how she put this look together.

Olivia Rodrigo, the American actress, songwriter, and singer showed us how to dress when you’re going to a sophisticated place. It was on Wednesday when the young starlet went to the White House in Washington DC to meet President Joe Biden in a Chanel skirt suit looking impressively chic.

The purpose of her meeting with the President revolves around her collaborating with the White House to ensure the COVID-19 vaccines reach the youth as an initiative to fight the virus. To keep her overall look ritzy, she picked out a plaid tweed blush pink skirt suit with a motley of white, red, yellow, and blue. This raised a resemblance to that of the 1996 Clueless sitcom’s one of the famous plaid outfits.

The button-up suit bore collars and entailed a peplum-like effect at the hemline. She accessorised her ears with Justine Clenquet silver earrings that twinned like her chain belt cinched at her waist that add a subtle shine to her OOTD. Sticking to silver as the theme, she framed her fingers with finger rings and carried a mini black bag with a silver handle. To ensure everything is put together, she chose to leave her mane untied, lips glossed up and eyebrows brushed right. She wrapped her overall look with mild calf-length black socks and white Giuseppe Zanotti’s ankle-strap platform heels.

