Onam 2021: Kangana to Deepika: 5 Times celebs stole the show in the traditional white & gold saree

The best thing about Onam is getting all dressed up in the traditional Kerala saree. The white and gold saree which is also called the kasavu saree features bold gold zari work on the border of the plain white base. Celebs love its elegance and minimalist design and have been their favourite choice of ethnic look.

To don the international red carpets or for a family get-together event, celebs trust in the luxe beauty of white and gold to stand out from the crowd. With it’s less is more design route, kasavu saree still holds a luxe place in the fashion world. Today we see a variety of modern infusions on the traditional plain kasavu saree with colour designs, OTT blouses, temple print designs and what not! This Onam, celebrate the day grandly taking inspiration from these stars who gave the authentic Kerala white and gold saree a contemporary spin with their styling game.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and proved their love for kasavu saree twinning in the traditional look at Madhushala launch Mumbai. Aishwarya’s white and gold saree has accents of pink in the border and sleeves of her blouse. The diva left her free hair open and styled up with kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly trimmed brows, peach eyeshadow, red lips and a tiny black bindi. Statement-making gold earrings, bangles and a long chain completed her glam traditional look.

Vidya Balan

For day 3 of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, Vidya Balan made her regal presence felt on the red carpet wearing a Sabyasachi kasavu saree with a modern spin. She teamed the white and gold traditional saree with a red carpet-worthy unconventional black full-sleeved blouse that bore embroidery detail in gold in the shoulders. The Sherni actress accessorised the look with a multi-row contemporary necklace and a pair of gold floral stud earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Vidya indeed made a statement in her traditional look with a luxe touch on the red carpet.

Kangana Ranaut wore her Kerala special kasavu saree with all its grace and elegance and looked like a Malabar beauty in her traditional look. She teamed the saree with a matching white blouse that featured a sleeveless, low back design. The Queen actress opted for a glam makeup look featuring lots of blush, bright red lips and a tiny black bindi. She styled her curly hair back into a bun and adorned it with fresh jasmine. Statement necklace and earrings made her look ethereal in the ethnic avatar.

Samantha Akkineni

Samatha Akkineni’s elegant look in the off white and gold saree has our hearts. She paired the crisp saree with a matching high neck elbow length sleeve blouse that bore sparkly dot designs all over. She accessories up the Shilpa Reddy number with an embroidered luxe-looking clutch and dangler earrings. Dewy makeup and pink glossy lips completed her stunning ethnic look.

If the simplicity of kasavu saree is not your thing, glam up like Deepika Padukone in a white and gold striped Benarasi saree that’s perfect to celebrate Onam in a grand way. Flawless makeup featuring winged eyeliner, bold glossy lips and perfectly contoured nose, chin and cheekbones amplified the beauty of her ethnic look. Her gorgeous traditional look was completed with a heavy gold necklace that gelled well with her closed neck golden blouse and matching earrings.

Which diva’s ethnic look are you going to take inspiration from for your glam Onam-ready look? Tell us in the comments below.

