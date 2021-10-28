Is Orange the new Black? Shilpa Shetty to Deepika Padukone: 6 Times Celebs decked up head to toe in orange

Celebrities have tried and tested all colours as they continue to experiment over seasons and with upcoming trends. Although bright and colourful shades are always equivalent to summer and spring, people always relate dark and drab hues to the gloomy seasons. But of course, that is in the past now. As fashion has evolved so much in the past few decades, celebrities have infused many vibrant colours in their wardrobe with the stand-out shade being orange.

Since our clothes affect our moods greatly, why not lighten it up with some fun? The tangerine shade is undoubtedly a happy colour and celebs have often sported it in the form of sarees to bodycon dresses. So let's not waste any more time and take a look at these celebs.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty has a soft corner for sarees. She wore a double pallu saree from the label Cuin. Her monotone look was accentuated with a faux leather belt tied at her waist. It also featured a side slit. Gold bracelet, drop earrings and a ring acted as her accessories. Square toe heels, hair styled in soft eyes with minimal makeup rounded off her look.

Kriti Sanon

A perfect party dress for a perfect party girl. Kriti in this orange Amit Aggarwal outfit looks like it must be summer somewhere. A sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and an asymmetrical skirt made the mini dress stand out. Completing her look with hoops and pink shoes she looked stunning.

Rakul Preet Singh

Going to a wedding or a puja? Rakul Preet's orange anarkali by Shloka Khialani can spice things up. Her traditional attire featured heavy embroidery work with an A-neckline along with a matching dupatta. She styled with a pair of gold chandbalis and looked festive ready.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi stopped traffic in this bright orange dress she wore for a reality show. The tangerine one shoulder bodycon dress flaunted her hourglass figure. The midi dress came with a long sleeve and a large bow on top. Blue earrings, white pumps with her hair tied in a high ponytail she looked stunning.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor wore a vibrant orange lehenga for cousin Rhea Kapoor's wedding. This Arpita Mehta creation is an ideal bridesmaid outfit. The skirt featured blurred polka dots with a matching organza dupatta with cowrie shell detailing. A spaghetti-strap blouse with gold floral embroidery and mirror work added to the glamour. Gold jhumkas, bangles and minimal makeup looked amazing.

Deepika Padukone

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress too jumped on this bandwagon and dressed fully in orange. And this time she made a case for orange denims. She wore an oversized T-shirt and baggy jeans from the label Aje. Her sequinned pants added a glitter effect to the monotone look. She tied her waves into a ponytail while completing her look with orange tie-up heels. Glittery makeup, contoured cheeks and matte lips rounded off her quirky look.

So in which orange outfit do you want to slay? And which celeb inspired you? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Style sarees like Tara Sutaria: All the times the diva taught how to give a modern twist to sarees