Oscar 2020: Penelope Cruz's Chanel look 'inspired' from the brand's iconic shopping bag? Diet Prada weighs in

After celebs parade in big labels on the Oscars red carpet, there is so surprise that some of them might feature on Diet Prada’s Instagram page. This time it was Penelope Cruz. Check it out!

For millions of people who were eagerly waiting for the 2020 Academy Awards must have had a blast last night. The award ceremony that attracts all the best stars in the business puts on quite a fashion show every year. From regulars like Meryl Streep to Nicole Kidman, fashion fanatics are glued to the screens to catch a first glimpse of all the stunnings numbers celebs show up in. And this year was no different, Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta, Penelope Cruz in vintage Chanel, and so on, the Oscars red carpet was graced by some eclectic fashion choices.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that some of these celebs will get featured on Diet Prada’s Instagram page like always. And for those who live under a rock and don’t know who Diet Prada is, here’s a brief introduction. Diet Prada, an Instagram account which serves as a watchdog for fashion designers who supposedly copy designs from their peers or predecessors. From Kim Kardashian to , almost every celeb has made their ‘diet debut’ for one or the other reason. Even big labels such as Chanel and Gucci can’t get away from the hilarious fashion critique.

For last night’s Oscars, Penelope Cruz opted for a vintage Chanel dress for her red carpet appearance. The dress was first featured back in 1995 for Chanel’s Haute Couture show. The black velvety taffeta loaded gown comprised of layers of tulle lining and a high-low hemline. An off-shoulder design, the gown featured a black strip of fabric around Cruz’s neck which culminated in a bow. The black bow at the neckline carried a white flower on top of it. She also wore a string of pearls around her waist. Now, Diet Prada was soon to weigh in on Penelope’s dress. The fashion watchdog hilariously compared the dress with the brand’s iconic fashion bag which features the same white flower. The question that now lingers is, was the dress actually inspired by Chanel's shopping bag?

Do you think Penelope Cruz’s gown was inspired by Chanel’s iconic shopping bag? Comment below and let us know.

