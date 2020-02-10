Oscar 2020: Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, All the best dressed looks from the red carpet event 

Oscars 2020: The 92nd Academy Awards take place on February 9 in the US.

Award shows are always that one event which gets all of us excited. Needless to say, Oscars remain to be one of the most popular award shows. With the commencement of the year, we've already witnessed the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTA, everyone's waiting for the 92nd Academy Awards. The esteemed award show will take place on February 9th (Los Angeles time) at the Dolby Theatre. Oscars is held to honour the big wheels from the entertainment and glamour industry for their contribution in the past year. This year, interestingly there aren't going to be any hosts but various presenters. With it being a gala affair, let us find out the best and worst dressed from the prestigious event.

Scarlett Johansson

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The absolutely stunning Scarlett Johansson walked the red carpet wearing a Oscar de la Renta dress. The strapless golden gown hugged her in the right places, accentuating her perfect body. The mermaid silhouette dress also saw a short floor sweeping train. Scarlett styled her look with a clean hairdo, smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Natalie Portman

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The gorgeous Natalie Portman glided down the red carpet in a black Dior number. Her outfit featured a see through high neck mesh overlay with golden embroidery over it. It was attached to a black sweetheart neckline strapless floor length gown and was cinched at the waist using a rope style belt. The Black Swan actress styled her look with a black floor length jacket, cropped hair, soft makeup and small hoops.

Saoirse Ronan

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Painting a stunning picture was Saoirse Ronan. She walked the red carpet wearing a Gucci Gown. Her gown featured a black corset with an attached peplum in cream. The peplum top was further on attached to a soft purple floor length gown. She styled her look with perfectly done front bangs, drop diamond earrings and soft eyes and lips! Pretty!

Penelope Cruz

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The beautiful Penelope cruz was among the best dressed actresses. She stepped out in a black Chanel outfit. Penelope's outfit bored a halter neck with a fitted corset and an attached high low ballroom gown silhouette. She styled her look with a center parted sleek hairdo, black heels and a fresh face of makeup.

Margot Robbie

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Suicide Squad actor Margot Robbie also marked her presence at the prestigious award show. Margot opted for a black Chanel dress. Her strapless outfit featured bardot style sleeves with a fit and flared floor length outfit. She styled her look with side parted hair, filled in brows and a bold red lip.

Billy Porter

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Trust Billy Porter to always give us a fashion moment. The actor made his presence at the event in a custom Giles Deacon number. His outfit featured a sleeveless golden top with feather detail on it and was attached with a ballroom like balloon printed skirt. He styled his look with golden laced Jimmy Choo boots, perfectly trimmed beard and gelled hair.

Salma Hayek

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek was also present at the event. Salma chose an off-white Gucci dress. Her look featured an A line silhouette dress with a cape overflowing one side of her shoulder. She styled her look with a clean hairdo, filled in brows and soft lips.

Janelle Monae

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Janelle Monae attended the Academy Awards wearing a silver grey sequinned Ralph Lauren piece. Her look featured a high neck, full sleeves fitted bodice with an attached ballroom gown with a drape like head coverall. She styled her look with a side parted sleek hairdo, filled in brows, deep red lips and diamond jewellery.

Oscars 2020 was definitely a gala affair. Whose look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More