Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman made a feminist statement & threw shade at the Academy Awards with her Dior cape

This year, the Academy did not nominate any women directors in the Best Director category. Portman's outfit made a political statement for the same.

Nothing spells glamour and glitz like the celebrities walking the red carpet at the Oscar awards. Everybody from Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Billie Eilish and more made statements at the awards ceremony all decked up in haute couture. One of them was Natalie Portman who made an appearance in Dior at the event.

Her outfit seemed ordinary, and nothing out of the blue, perfect for the red carpet, at the first look. She picked out a black gown with a gold mesh overlay by Dior for the event. It bore a high neck, a gold belt at her waist and loads of golden embroidery. On the red carpet, she topped this off with a cape that bore the names of women directors of films that were critically acclaimed in 2019. Her coat featured the names of eight directors - Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har'el (Honey Boy) and Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), who were not nominated for the Best Director category for the Academy Awards.

When asked about her outfit, Portman mentioned to LA Times, that she "wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in a subtle way."

It is for the second consecutive year that no women directors have been nominated in the Best Director category at the awards show, for which The Academy has been heavily criticised.

So far, only five women have ever been nominated for this award and only one woman won it - Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2008.

