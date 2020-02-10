Oscars 2020: Saoirse Ronan in a Gucci gown subtly sides with sustainability on the red carpet

With climate crisis at its peak right now, more and more celebs are opting for either re-wearing an outfit or upcycling a previously worn design. This time we have Saoirse Ronan making her first move towards sustainability. Check it out!

We kicked off the award season with the Golden Globes making an attempt to raise awareness about the ongoing climate crisis by serving vegan food to all the attendees. Next up, the BAFTAs gave a nod to sustainability by requesting all the attendees to opt for recycled, upcycled sartorial choices or to reuse a previously worn outfit on the red carpet. And our beloved celebs seems to be on the page as this year’s awards season saw a lot of sustainable fashion picks. From Kate Middleton to Joaquin Phoenix, much needed consciousness graced the red carpet. At the 92nd Academy Awards, the sustainable club found its newest member.

The ‘Ladybird’ star opted for an upcycled gown by the Italian brand Gucci. The peplum gown featured a black plunging neckline which culminated in ruffles at the waist. The upper half portion of the gown was upcycled from the black voluminous gown by Gucci which Ronan wore at the BAFTAs this year. The gown further cascaded in a fuller lilac train cut out from a textured fabric. For her glam look, the ‘Little Women’ star kept her skin bare and opted for lilac eye makeup, filled in brows and a nude lip tint. Saoirse debuted her freshly chopped bangs and pulled back her blonde locks in a bun. She completed her look with a pair of dainty fine cut diamond earrings.

(Saoirse Ronan in Gucci at the 2020 BAFTAs)

(Saoirse Ronan in Gucci at the 2020 Oscars)

(Saoirse Ronan in Gucci at the 2020 Oscars)

What do you think about Saoirse Ronan in an upcycled gown by Gucci at the 2020 Academy Awards? Comment below and let us know.

