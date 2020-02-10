Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson wore diamond earrings worth USD 2.1 million & we CANNOT keep calm

Scarlett Johansson made a stunning statement at the Oscars red carpet but, it is her sparkling earrings that has everyone’s attention. Check it out

Scarlett Johansson has always managed to top most of the best-dressed list and tonight, as she graced the Academy Awards red carpet, she did not seem to disappoint. The Black Widow actress made a stunning statement at the Oscars in a custom metallic gown by Oscar de la Renta. Her gorgeous gown featured a pigeon corset with metallic string drapes covering all the right places. The metallic wonder then fell perfectly accentuating her curvy frame while transcending into a long train.

While her ensemble was a perfect one, what stole the show was the pair of diamond earrings that the actress wore. The drop danglers were worth a whopping USD 2.1 million and boy were they worth every penny! The Forevermark X Anita Ko earrings are actually one of a kind with large pear-shaped diamonds stealing the show.

To give the millions of dollars earrings, the kind of attention it deserves, the Marriage story actress pulled her hair back in a centre-parted bun with a few curled up strands of hair framing her face. Adding to it, her minimal glowing glam with glitter eyes, flawless base, blushed cheeks and tinted gloss completed her look.

We thought that the minimal glam with extra sparkling earrings was a perfect choice as Johansson was nominated for not one but two categories making it an extra special night. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for ‘Marriage story’ and Best Supporting Actress for ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

