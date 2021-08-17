P V Sindhu shines in Manish Malhotra and Archana Jaju post Tokyo Olympics: Yay or Nay?

After creating history by being the first Indian woman to bag back-to-back medals in the Olympics, P V Sindhu is now really enjoying her moment. She made the whole country proud after she won the bronze by defeating the Chinese counterpart He Bing Xhao in the Tokyo Olympics and now back in town she is out impressing the fashion judges. She is attending events all over the country, meeting new faces, sharing her newfound experiences, and inspiring people. But time and again the ace shuttler has proved that not only can she dominate the court but she is a pro in the fashion game as well. While she has always impressed us with her charming looks on her Instagram, she recently made headlines in her ethnic attire when she stepped out in both Manish Malholtra and Archana Jaju.





While attending an event she wore a saree with pink and blue embroidery from none other than Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. She opted for a white sleeveless blouse and accessorised with diamond danglers and a necklace. She left her wavy tresses open and nailed the soft glam look. She looked ethereal as she channelled her true inner desi girl.





In another look, she was spotted turning heads in an anarkali set by Archana Jaju. It has an intricate kalamakari or chanderi pattern. She kept her makeup to a minimum and went without accessories except for a pair of matching mojaris. She looked flawless and this simple look is perfect for any ceremony. She proved that she can rock both skorts and traditional outfits effortlessly.





So, what do you think of her looks? Yay or Nay?





