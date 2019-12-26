Panga actress Kangana Ranaut’s wardrobe essentials are nothing short of every girl’s dream closet

Every celebrity’s closet has a foundation of few staple pieces around which they build their elaborate repertoire. Below is a curated list of all the wardrobe essentials your beloved celeb Kangana Ranaut has in store.

What are the staples of every celebrity’s closet? Has that thought ever crossed your mind? Putting on so many looks can be a tedious task. Fashion is not just restricted to red carpets anymore. Coco Chanel once said, “Everyday is a fashion show and the world is your runway”. Well indeed that has come true. Celebs can’t even walk up to a flight without giving major OOTD inspiration. The constant pressure to assemble a look that people will adore must be frustrating. So how do they manage not to crack?

Kangana has definitely narrowed it down for us. The Panga actress’s wardrobe essentials include an overcoat, a statement (most probably) expensive bag, retro shades, a cotton saree and a pearl choker. To simplify it even more all you have to do is conjure a few pieces that you are most comfortable with and portray your persona the best. Then just revolve your repertoire around it. Sounds like a piece of cake, but will definitely take some practice to nail it. Lucky for us we have a fashionista like Kangana herself to give us the much needed cues.

Bag it up

Always snapped with an expensive arm candy, Kangana’s handbag collection falls nothing short of exorbitant. And she knows it like the back of her hand on how to let the bags do the talking. From flaunting a blush pink Lady Dior to a grey Hermes Birkin, her bags are every girl’s fantasy. The thing with bags is that other than being extremely functional as women love to carry around items that might help them if stranded on an island, they can elevate your outfit effortlessly without the addition of any other baubles. So be it an airport look or a casual brunch outing a statement bag is worth investing in.

An overcoat to the rescue

Throw on anything you want and pair it up with an overcoat, voila! You have yourself a comfortable yet chic look. Kangana can be your guiding light on this matter. She has mastered the art of layering. From pairing her overcoat with a saree to topping off her floral dress, she is your north star when it comes to the winter essential, an overcoat. Putting your money in buying an overcoat might just come in handy this winter season. It can be a perfect wardrobe staple when you don’t feel like putting a lot of effort. Just pair your coat with a denim and tee and walk out of the door within few minutes.

Throw some retro shade

Judging by her past looks, Kangana opts for dressing like a lady from the bygone era. A sense of nostalgia is always her go to vibe white putting a look together. From draping a Sabyasachi zardozi sequin saree with a puffy retro hairdo for her Cannes 2018 appearance to dressing up for a tea party in a retro chic dress by Ulyana Sergeenko, she has always made sure that when you feel like going retro she’s the one to watch. Be it an outfit or an accessory, retro chic is her thing. Cat eye or round rimmed, the Panga actress prefers her shades from the 1950’s and we couldn’t have adored them more.

Six yards of elegance

A classic example of faultless drapery is a saree. It is undeniable that sarees personify grace. Kangana has always been biased towards sarees be it a cotton or silk one. From wearing a simple cotton saree to the airport to choosing a rich Kanjeevaram for Cannes 2019, she nails sarees like nobody else can. The actress was one of the few celebs who made wearing sarees cool again. Kangana has always been an ardent lover of sarees and we hope this love affair sees no end.

A rich string of pearls

When in doubt a girl can always fall back on her jewellery. Kangana too strongly believes so. Jewellery can always add that extra oomph factor to a simple outfit. She has always inclined towards sarees which is a well known fact. With her sarees and old soul like Kangana on most occasions favours a rich pearl choker. We can assure that she has quite a few of those! Jackie Kennedy-Onassis one said “Pearls are always appropriate” and we couldn’t agree more.

From expensive bags to simplistic cotton sarees, Kangana’s staples are awe-worthy and definitely something we are desirous of. Now that we have browsed through her wardrobe essentials, which staple is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More