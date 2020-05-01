PaperBagChallenge is the new Instagram trend people are going gaga over; Check it out

While we are sitting at home and getting bored, 2 new challenges are here to keep us company. So, it's time to put our creative hats on

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to stay indoors. This means we have very little on our list of agenda excluding any household chores. So, while everyone is bored sitting at home, social media is keeping people company with new challenges and trends that keep coming up every now and then.

Last, we saw the #PillowChallenge where people wore a pillow and fastened it with a belt to make it look like a dress. Now, various versions of this challenge came up, with people going out of their way to bring a new, unique twist to it all.

While that viral challenge is slowly taking a backseat, another challenge is making rounds on the internet. #PaperBagChallege is about wearing any paper bag as a dress and clicking photos. However knowing how creative people get, various ways of wearing the bag are becoming popular.

Just like that is the #BlanketChallenge which is a quarantine twist to the whole viral trends that keep coming up. People who are always on their bed during the lockdown, are now making it fashion by wrapping their blankets around the body to make it look like high fashion. We are truly loving the way people are coming up with their versions of the challenge.

While fashion has taken a backseat during the whole pandemic, it is challenges and trends like these that keep the spirit alive.

What are your thoughts about it? Will you try these challenges out? Let us know in the comments section below.

