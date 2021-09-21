Parineeti Chopra augmented her airport look with an oversized blazer and EXPENSIVE Prada bag: Yay or Nay?

Airports have become the new runway as celebs flaunt their style. It seems airport looks have become an integral part of their fashion statements. Every day we are blessed with new fashionable outfits which are comfortable as well as classy. Moreover, there is always something new in every style.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to , we have seen some fascinating airport appearances that were totally unique. Recently, was spotted at the airport showing off her style. The actress pulls off the comfy blazer look as she reaches the airport with her family. She has always seen rocking such easy-going looks which are classy as well.

Parineeti has a simple style, and she likes to keep it that way. She donned a classic white tee with blue denim shorts and layered it with an oversized blazer. The black blazer with pulled up sleeves featured a white cloud print on it. The main attraction to the outfit were the accessories she paired with it.

The actress amped up her basic outfit with a really expensive white Prada bag worth Rs 2,40,000 and white Gucci leather slippers worth Rs 58,000. These elevated her attire to another level. She paired statement golden hoops and black sunglasses to go with the look. Pari tied her hair back into a messy bun and looked so chic. With her all chic and comfy look, she flaunted her blemish-free face with no makeup.

Parineeti blew our minds with her outfit. We dig her vibe, keeping it casual and chic at the same time. What about you?

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments down below.

