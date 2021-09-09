Parineeti Chopra’s Essé jumpsuit was glammed up with a Fendi bag and Balenciaga mules; Yay or Nay?

When a top and pants are put together, it makes for a jumpsuit. Translates to the one who delivers the best of both worlds in the chicest way possible. We all love a fashion moment that lets us be in our element where keeping the styling to a minimum is an accepted concept. This by no means blocks any entries made by anything opulent.

We love ’s latest look in black from head-to-toe. It’s safe to say we’re obsessed with her outfit and all that she carried along yesterday without having to pull out all the stops. Keeping it C for Cool and beyond, Fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai picked out a coal jumpsuit from Essé for The Girl on the Train starlet. This sleeveless black number came with contrast stitch details and a fabric belt with double circular rings that played as the buckle. If you’re all set to go out on a date or spend a date out with your bestie, here’s the coolest pick that’ll make for a fail-proof case.

The classiness of her attire was kept alive with a swanky black Fendi mania tote bag that costs approx ₹ 1.3 lakh and Balenciaga’s black leather mules with a logo attached. There’s more than flattered our hearts, her accessory game was pretty strong. Black rectangle-shaped sunnies, mini gold hoop earrings, and a digital watch finished off her look. Her center-parted open hair, French manicured nails, filled in eyebrows a pink pout, and a black mask with scalloped hem put her day’s look together.

What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

