Parineeti Chopra in a Shivan & Narresh jumpsuit and Off White bag showed us how to vacay in style; Yay or Nay?

With a life that has been devoid of fun things the past year, it’s only fair you take some time out to de-stress. Many turned to vacation as a therapeutic exercise where they also found love in playing dress-up. If you're all set to fly again but in luxe and comfort, you cannot miss 's latest holiday look.

Let your vacation style code be all about a relaxed vibe. While shorts and bikinis remain a permanent favourite and go-to beach fits, there’s more that can make you live in the moment with an easy-going charisma. If your heart is partial to a colour like white, this is the best inspiration you can get before you smell the sand and the blue sea. The Jabariya Jodi actress is in the Maldives having a fabulous time right now with her family and boy, she’s serving chic looks every day. While we loved the yellow and blue co-ords she wore at first, we’re massively obsessed with the white jumpsuit from Shivan and Narresh. The full-length number had cute and tiny elephant gold-hued pins attached to both trims. It also entailed a gathered-like waist with tie-up detail and pants came with side slits.

Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri chose to accessorise the cool-girl and no-drama look with an Off White tote bag, rectangle-shaped black sunnies from Off White, and circular-framed sunglasses, hoop earrings, watches, and white flip-flops. Do you see the pretty pink pout? We loved both the low bun hairdo and the open hair messy look.

Do you like the starlet's outfit and bag? Let us know in the comments below.

